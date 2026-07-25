Tom Holland admits he faked it for some of his biggest films

Tom Holland has admitted that there were times when he had to pretend to love his movie, even when he secretly thought it was not very good.

The actor said promoting a film can be really hard if he does not truly believe in it, but this year feels completely different.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, Holland said he is enjoying every moment of promoting The Odyssey and Spider Man: Brand New Day because he is honestly proud of both films.

He, however, shared that talking about a movie is easy when you genuinely love it but that was not always the case.

The Impossible actor laughed as he remembered being asked why people should watch certain films.

Deep down, he said, he sometimes felt they probably should not. Even so, he still had to smile, do interviews and convince everyone to buy a ticket.

Although Holland did not name the movies he was talking about, some of his older films received poor reviews from critics.

Right now, though, he says things feel very different, calling this year's press tour a "victory lap" because he truly believes in the work he has done.

Holland has also been making headlines after becoming the first guest ever to throw up during the Hot Ones spicy wing challenge.

Instead of feeling embarrassed, he laughed about it and joked that he loved being the first.

Once his busy press tour ends, Tom will start training for his next role as legendary dancer Fred Astaire, where he hopes to perform every dance scene himself.