CHARLI XCX announces major plans before album release

Charli XCX has announced a massive new tour ahead of the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

Titled the Music, Fashion, Film Tour, the live dates will support her upcoming record, Music, Fashion, Film, which is scheduled to drop on 24 July.

The new album is expected to mark a major style change from her culture-dominating Brat era, which defined the sound of recent months.

The pop star revealed a twelve-date North American run of shows starting on 11 September at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

American singer-songwriter Underscores has been confirmed as the support act for the entire tour.

Credit: Instagram

Taking to social media to share the news, Charli told fans she was incredibly excited to announce the tour and could not wait to party together again.

Fans looking to secure tickets have been told they can sign up for presale access on her official website until 11pm ET on 10 June.

While the initial announcement focused entirely on US dates, the singer quickly reassured her British fanbase that they will not be missed out.

Writing on her Instagram story, she promised that UK dates are definitely coming soon.

In a bid to keep the shows accessible and give back, Charli is making a limited number of charity tickets available in the first five rows, with the proceeds going directly to the Transgender Law Center.

General ticket prices are also being kept affordable, with options starting from just $20.

The big announcement comes right after a busy weekend for the singer, who was recently in Sicily with her husband, George Daniel, to celebrate the wedding of fellow pop star Dua Lipa and Callum Turner.