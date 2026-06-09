How Ariana Grande cope up with life after Ethan Slater split

Ariana Grande is not dwelling on the past – he’s too busy selling out arenas, topping charts and launching a brand-new era.

Just months after quietly ending her relationship with Ethan Slater, the pop superstar appears to be channeling all of her energy into what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest chapters of her career.

Grande kicked off her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour on June 6, marking her first major tour since 2019, and insiders say she could not be happier.

"She's incredibly focused on preparing for her tour," a source told People magazine.

According to the insider, Grande has been surrounded by “very positive vibes” and was especially excited about reconnecting with fans after years away from the stage.

"She's seemed very happy. It's all been very positive vibes," the source said. "Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited."

The singer reportedly spent much of the spring perfecting every detail of the show.

"She's been wanting to give her fans an amazing show and has put so much work into the show," the source added. "Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her."

The tour launch came shortly after news surfaced that Grande and Slater had ended their nearly three-year relationship. Sources insist the split was drama free.

"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," another source shared. "They are still friends and very supportive of one another."

Meanwhile, Grande’s upcoming album Petal arrives July 31, led by chart-topping single Hate That I Made You Love Me.

And despite fan theories, insiders say the record is not a breakup album – it’s a fresh start.