Trump becomes first incumbent US president to appear at NBA Finals

President Donald Trump becomes the first-ever US president to appear at the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8, 2026, at MSG.

Trump flew on Marine One from his home in New Jersey to Wall Street.

After touchdown, the presidential motorcade reached Madison Square Garden an hour before the Game 3 kickoff time.

The Spurs in Game 3 against host New York Knicks won 115-111.

Trump was greeted by Knicks owner James Dolan, several members of his cabinet, and his granddaughter Kai Trump in a box suite.

Trump wore a dark suit and a red tie, rose and honored the flag during national anthem.

However, some attendees from the crowd booed when he was shown shortly on Madison Square Garden’s display screen.

President Trump watched the game until the buzzer.

Speaking with the reporters before boarding Air Force One for Washington, Trump said, “It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama played key role in securing first win in the series, posting 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

It marks Wemby’s first-ever win in the NBA Finals.

Spurs’ win has cut short the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1 in the best of seven series.

The defeat means the Knicks have to do a lot of homework to end their 53-year title drought, as they last won in 1973.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be played on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at MSG, New York.