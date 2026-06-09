Wemby shrugs off Knicks' villain hype after Spurs draw first blood in NBA Finals: Here's why

The Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama put a stop to the Knicks’ winning streak in the NBA Finals Game 3.

Wemby posted 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists to close the game 115-111.

It marks Wemby’s first NBA Finals triumph that cut short the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1.

Spurs are trying to make a comeback in the NBA Finals, and the 7-foot-4 trailblazer Wembanyama, displaying his full arsenal, appears anything is possible.

Wemby opened up about the much-hyped Knicks’ villain role in the Spurs in a postgame press conference.

The crowd at the MSG chanted some choice words matched with his moniker, Wemby.

Although Wemby didn’t exactly disagree, he said there are bigger demons in the Knicks’ eyes.

“I guess, I’m nowhere near Trae Young level though.”

On Monday buzzing night, with the U.S. president in attendance at Madison Square Garden, let the host New York Knicks taste their first defeat in 46 days.

For context, before Game 3 loss, the Knicks had a 13-game winning streak, the second-longest postseason in NBA history.

The Golden State Warriors are the only team with the longest postseason winning streak of 15 games in a row in 2017 that ended with the championship triumph.