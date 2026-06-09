Duchess Sophie son James preparing to receive special royal position?

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are dedicated and loyal working members of the royal family but their two children, Lady Louis and James Wessex, have been kept much out of the spotlight.

The 22-year-old niece of King Charles has asserted that she will not be taking on a working royal position and she has marked her own path as she studies at St Andrew’s university.

On the other hand, the 18-year-old James has still to decide his future as completed his A-Levels and prepares for the next stage. However, his latest appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding has royal fans making speculations and giving him a special title already.

James, who now towers over his father Prince Edward, had royal fans talking about his good looks and how he looks like a heartthrob.

“Oh my! Teenage hearts will be aflutter!” on fan wrote on X.

“Such a handsome young man. Perfect blend of both his parents. Very tall, just like his grandfather.”

Another said, “So tall and very handsome.”

Meanwhile, others believed that James could very well be looking into taking on his mother's unofficial royal title: King Charles's "secret weapon".

Sophie, given her skill for communication and experience in public relations, is often deployed on crucial diplomatic mission at he behest of the King.

This had quickly earned her the title of the "secret weapon" at a time when the royals were struggling with the optics of the monarchy. There are still controversies and scandals causing a headache for the royals, hence, Charles could be looking to recruit some more loyal members.

Royal experts have also noted that James could be Prince William's choice to take on as a working member if the need arises.