Princess Kate, Harriet Sperling emotional talks ahead of wedding laid bare

Princess Kate has been quietly preparing for her destined royal, despite her health journey, as major changes are anticipated to take place in Prince William’s reign.

Before Harriet Sperling tied the knot with Peter Phillips in a dreamy wedding held on Saturday, speculations were already rampant about a possible alliance between the two royal women. Experts pointed out how they both share similar interests and have sparked a curiosity in the public.

It is now revealed how Kate feels Harriet is the perfect replacement for Meghan Markle, especially as the royals continue to face an immense challenge ahead. The two reportedly connected over an emotional heart-to-heart before the wedding ceremony took place.

“Kate’s delighted to have Harriet in the family – they click naturally,” an insider told Closer.

“There’s no awkwardness, they genuinely enjoy each other's company.”

They noted that this was the perfect time the two women met and their relationship would become “valuable” over time.

Sources noted that Kate has opened up to Harriet about the turmoil and pressure she faces. The future Queen seemed to have found a companion in Harriet.

“They have that same understated quality. Neither feels the need to dominate a room. Kate sees somebody who has worked hard, faced challenges and remained incredibly grounded,” the source explained.

“Kate’s shared her feelings with Harriet on how much the feud upsets her. It’s been really good for her to talk about it with someone.”