Knicks coach Mike Brown blames free throw gap after NBA Finals Game 3 loss

The New York Knicks’s coach Mike Brown has extended greetings to the San Antonio Spurs for clinching the NBA Finals Game 3.

But Brown avoided the same with the game officials for obvious reasons.

Brown appeared for a postgame press conference at the MSG on Monday, June 8.

He referred to the stat sheet, which highlights the Spurs receiving free throws three times as many as the Knicks in the second half.

The Spurs claimed victory with a 115-111 on Monday night to restrict Knicks’ lead to 2-1.

For the last 9 minutes and 18 seconds of the fourth quarter, the Knicks entered plenty, with Spurs attempting 24 free throws as compared to Knicks who received only 8.

Addressing the controversy, the Spurs coach Brown said, "

“I talked to (the officials). They outshot us 14-3 in the third quarter from the free throw line. I talked to them, and they said, well, this is a foul. This is a foul.”

“That’s the question I had with them is, you’re right. Maybe we did foul. But they fouled, too, Brown added.

Brown during the press conference appeared to be emphasizing his argument multiple times.

“It’s going to be that because I said it. The story is going to be there.

“But there are some controllables that we did not do a goof job of doing," Brown continued.

“We turned the ball over and we were stagnant offensively and we allowed them to get to the paint, and we did not pay attention to detail to what we are supposed to do defensively.”

The NBA Finals are now back in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at MSG.