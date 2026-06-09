Princess Anne turns back clock as she reunites with the Olympians of 1976

Princess Anne is set to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane this evening.

The Princess will reunite with fellow Olympians to celebrate a remarkable milestone - 50 years since her historic appearance at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

As Patron of the GB Olympians Association, she will host a special reception bringing together British athletes who represented Team GB at both the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck and the Summer Olympics in Montreal.

The gathering will honour the achievements, memories and lasting bonds forged by competitors who proudly wore the nation's colours half a century ago.

In Montreal, she became the first member of the Royal Family ever to compete at an Olympic Games, breaking new ground for the monarchy on the international sporting stage.

Riding Goodwill, a horse owned by her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Anne competed in the demanding three-day eventing competition, cementing her place in the game history.

Anne had won individual gold at the prestigious Burghley Horse Trials in 1971 and claimed both individual and team silver medals at the European Eventing Championships in Luhmühlen in 1975.

She currently serves as President of the British Olympic Association and has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988.

She also held the presidency of the International Equestrian Federation from 1987 to 1993, further strengthening her influence within global sport.