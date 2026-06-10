King Charles honours Mahira Khan at British Asian Trust reception

King Charles spread smiles at the London reception as he interacted with special guests, including Mahira Khan.

On June 9, the monarch joined entrepreneurs, philanthropists and renowned figures from the entertainment, arts and culture industries at the Peninsula in London to celebrate the works of the British Asian Trust.

The Trust was founded in 2007 by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and several prominent British Asian business leaders.

The mission behind the Trust is to provide aid to the millions suffering from the widespread poverty and hardship in South Asia.

Notably, the Trust works in different areas including livelihoods, education, mental health, conservation and anti-human trafficking.

King Charles' team works with local delivery partners in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

According to the royal family's fan page, the Trust has "positively impacted the lives of 6.6 million disadvantaged people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."

Moreover, King Charles shared meaningful conversations with the attendees. One special moment with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan caught fans' attention.