Fans mock Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ dramatic hair makeover

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has once again become the centre of attention after debuting a new hair piece in photos following his reunion with his wife in Dubai.

The dramatic new look comes after Lee was previously seen with a closely shaven head, sparking widespread speculation online.

His hair transformation also follows his release from prison after a turbulent month that began when he disappeared without a trace.

Meanwhile, Katie, 48, recently revealed on her podcast that her 43 year old husband is interested in undergoing a hair transport, adding that he intends to travel to Turkey for the procedure at some point.

Now, Katie dropped a picture of herself with Lee on Thursday, and fans were quick to notice his noticeably fuller head of hair.

Sharing their thoughts in the comments section, they said: ‘Has he got a wig on?

’He looks different every week.’ ‘Kate swears its her CBD growing that wig.’

In response to someone who asked if he had a wig on, others said: 'Of course he has' and 'it's not a very good one!'

Lee first unveiled his new hairstyle in a video shared on hair on June 18, with his hair appearing to have ‘grown’ dramatically in just six days since his previous post.