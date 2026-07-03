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Fans mock Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews dramatic hair makeover

The dramatic new look comes after Lee was previously seen with a closely shaven head

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Fans mock Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ dramatic hair makeover
Fans mock Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ dramatic hair makeover

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has once again become the centre of attention after debuting a new hair piece in photos following his reunion with his wife in Dubai.

The dramatic new look comes after Lee was previously seen with a closely shaven head, sparking widespread speculation online.

His hair transformation also follows his release from prison after a turbulent month that began when he disappeared without a trace.

Meanwhile, Katie, 48, recently revealed on her podcast that her 43 year old husband is interested in undergoing a hair transport, adding that he intends to travel to Turkey for the procedure at some point.

Now, Katie dropped a picture of herself with Lee on Thursday, and fans were quick to notice his noticeably fuller head of hair.

Sharing their thoughts in the comments section, they said: ‘Has he got a wig on?

’He looks different every week.’ ‘Kate swears its her CBD growing that wig.’

In response to someone who asked if he had a wig on, others said: 'Of course he has' and 'it's not a very good one!'

Lee first unveiled his new hairstyle in a video shared on hair on June 18, with his hair appearing to have ‘grown’ dramatically in just six days since his previous post.

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