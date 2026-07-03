Monica Barbaro joins Bradley Cooper's crew for 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

Bradley Cooper’s latest project on the horizon has recruited another Oscar nominee.

The crew just got even more prestigious as Monica Barbaro joined the star-studded Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend expanded the prequel's A-list lineup as she signed on to join Cooper, 51, Margot Robbie and fellow Oscar-nominated The Secret Agent actor Wagner Moura.

It is pertinent to note that twelve-time Oscar nominee Cooper is directing and producing the upcoming movie, slated to release on June 25, 2027, with Robbie’s LuckyChap.

The Star Is Born filmmaker and star is also writing the screenplay based on the characters by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell.

Notably, Barbaro, who has been romantically linked with The Amazing Spider-Man star since January, 2025, is hot off her sold-out run in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at London’s National Theatre opposite Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner.

Her next onscreen pairing is with newly wed Callum Turner, who is currently on his honeymoon with wife Dua Lipa, in Universal’s One Night Only from director Will Gluck, scheduled to hit theaters on August 7.

Interestingly, she will also star opposite Yura Borisov and Garfield as Mira Murati in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial.

For the unversed Barbaro earned her first Oscar and Actor Award nominations in 2025 for her star-making performance as the iconic folk singer and activist Joan Baez opposite Timothée Chalamet in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.