Katie Price mum Amy criticises star for ‘making money’ from son Harvey

Katie Price has been criticized by her mother, Amy, who believes the star monitised her eldest son, Harvey shortly after his birth.

The former glamour model, 48 gave fans a glimpse into Harvey's life in her new Sky documentary Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

The former I'm A Celebrity star Katie explained that she was a single mother, as Harvey's father, former footballer Dwight Yorke, did not acknowledge Harvey or take responsibility for raising him.

Harvey was also born with Prader-Willi Syndrome and is also blind.

Reflecting on his birth, Katie says: “He's my baby, I'm still proud, he's my boy. And even later, when it was clear he had a lot more complex needs, it's all right. We've got this. I'm gonna deal with it.”

Despite Harvey’s health challenges, But Katie decided to return to modelling, photoshoots and interviews soon after his death.

However, both her mother Amy, and photographer friend Jeanny Savage disagreed with her decision to take Harvey to public appearances and media interviews.

Amy, who often accompany Katie on shoots, says: “She went for interviews and she’d take him. I couldn't believe it, really making money out of Harvey. I really thought that should have been kept private. “

Photographer Jeany Savage: “I don't agree with the way she sort of pushed him into the headlines. But you know, she is that character. In her way she probably thought she was doing right.”

Katie defended herself saying: “I am in the public eye just because I've found out he's right. I'm not going to hide him away. Why? I'm proud that I've got my son. I've monetized my life from 17. My everything I do has been monetized, so why would it change just because I've had Harvey?”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Katie also opens up about her love life and revisits her infamous feud with Victoria Beckham as she recalls the moment she was banned from visiting Dane Bowers.

For all those unaware of the infamous feud, Katie was in a relationship with Another Level singer Dane Bowers at the time.

Dane, 46, had collaborated with Victoria on the 2000 track, Out of Your Mind by True Steppers, and the pair embarked on a promotional campaign, leaving Katie feeling sidelined.