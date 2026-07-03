Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice get cosy at star-studded party

One unexpected pairing has stolen the spotlight from the Hamptons' biggest celebrity bash.

Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice are fueling romance speculation after photos circulating online appeared to show the two sharing a close moment during Michael Rubin's annual White Party.

The images, which quickly set social media buzzing, reportedly capture the actor and rapper embracing, with one shot even sparking claims they shared a kiss.

However, the photos are inconclusive, and it's equally possible the pair simply leaned in to hear each other over the party's booming music. It's also unclear whether the woman in the images has been definitively identified as Ice Spice.

Neither Maguire nor Ice Spice has commented on the rumours.

The duo were among dozens of A-list guests at Rubin's exclusive Fourth of July celebration in the Hamptons, an event known for drawing Hollywood stars, chart-topping musicians, athletes and business moguls under one roof.

The timing of this year's party also raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting it was held earlier than usual because of the rumored July 3 wedding celebrations for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As for Maguire, the Spider-Man star has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight since his divorce.

He was previously linked to model Lily Chee in 2024—a rumour later dismissed by his ex-wife—and was also connected to model Mona Tougaard later that year.

Whether this latest sighting marks the start of a new celebrity romance or is simply another viral party moment remains anyone's guess.

For now, one set of photos has everyone asking the same question: coincidence, or chemistry?