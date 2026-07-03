Knicks player responds to Taylor Swift wedding invite rumours

Taylor Swift left the venue at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday

New York Knicks player Josh Hart has cleared up rumours that he was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding.

The basketball star reacted after reports claimed that he and four of his Knicks teammates got invitations to the big event, which is said to be taking place in New York City.

The report named Josh along with Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby as guests.

But Josh quickly denied the story.

His teammate Jeremy Sochan jokingly shared the report on X and asked if he could come as Josh's plus one.

Josh replied with a laugh and wrote, "lol bro this fake news."

The rumour, however, caught attention because Taylor has been seen supporting the Knicks before.

She sat courtside during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in June.

The megastar watched the game with her friends Este and Alana Haim as well as actress Mariska Hargitay.

At the same time, talk about Taylor and Travis' reported wedding continues to grow.

Madison Square Garden has been getting ready for the event over the past few days.

On Thursday, a few famous faces were seen arriving at the venue for what many believe was a rehearsal dinner.

Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel were among those spotted.

According to Mail Online, Taylor left the venue at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday after spending about eight hours there