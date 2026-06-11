Meghan Markle takes U-turn on Hollywood plans with bold move

Meghan Markle appears to be fighting back trolls as she makes a strong comeback following his misstep with Hollywood scheme.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been growing her lifestyle brand As Ever, had begun branching out into other endeavours such as delving into fashion world and making her acting comeback. Experts believed that Meghan is trying to build A-lister contacts just so she can make As Ever stable.

However, insiders have claimed that the plan completely fell apart and now she is promptly switching strategies.

“Meghan wanted to be part of Hollywood’s inner sanctum,” a source told Rob Shuter. “She thought relationships with the biggest names in entertainment would lead to lasting friendships, partnerships, and opportunities. It simply didn’t happen.”

Prince Harry’s wife did land in some hot water following the photo controversy at the Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party last year. This had led to many key figures putting some distance between them and the Sussexes.

Hence, Meghan is now looking at influencers as they are “more accessible, more collaborative, and often more valuable commercially”.

The source said that the “pivot is happening because the A-list route didn’t work out”.

This is not a sign that Meghan is giving up, the close circle of the Duchess insisted. Since the celebrities’ path didn’t work, she is ready to find a different audience for it.

“She keeps moving forward,” they said. “When one door closes, she looks for another. That’s always been her approach.”