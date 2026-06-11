Prince Harry's remarks about King Charles cancer spark rection from Kate

Prince Harry's remarks about King Charles cancer sparks rection from Kate

The royal family's feud and wounds remain unhealed, with each new chapter only adding more tension.

Princess Kate always wanted to bring the Duke of Sussex back to the track, finding ways to mend Prince William and Prince Harry’s strained relationship, but Harry's comments about King Charles’ mortality left her broken.

A royal insider claimed, "The Princess, who was quietly working to heal the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family, lost her strenght after learning Harry's thoughts.

"She was not expecting that the Duke can even think about this."

They explained: "Even after Harry's allegations and comments in 'Spare', Kate was the only royal who's trying to make amends, and asking the royals to maintain silence."

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital, "The final straw came really shortly after the king was diagnosed with cancer, when Harry [essentially] said, ‘I’d like to mend fences because we just don’t know how long [my father] has to live.’ Well, that kind of statement can be very hurtful to somebody who doesn’t really want to consider their own mortality and is battling cancer."

"It was hurtful to Kate as well, I believe," said Andersen.

The comments just ignited firestorm of speculation about how sick the King really was at this point.

Teh author claimed: "She wasn’t going to try anymore. So she has not. And as a result, there has been no chance of any … As a matter of fact, I don’t think we’re ever going to see them make amends. At least it’s not on the horizon now."