King Charles receives health update about key royal member: ‘serious'

The royal family has been through a tough few years when it came to their health, especially with the cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Princess Kate.

Palace had to take necessary measures to be prepared for “any circumstance”. As the two senior most royals were hit with such a major health setback, if any other royal faced a medical emergency, the concerns were raised many-folds.

The King’s uncle, Prince Edward the Duke of Kent have sparked serious health speculations, especially following the sad demise of his wife, Katherine, Duchess of Kent. Recently, Edward’s sister-in-law was reportedly unwell as she suffered from a series of health setbacks.

81-year-old Princess Michael, Marie Christine von Reibnitz, had suffered a stroke and was confined to bed. She underwent heart surgery and suffered injuries after falling at Kensington Palace.

Hence, the appearance of Prince Michael of Kent was a relief for royal watchers, suggesting that his wife would be doing better for him to step out. He had to attend that the literary awards ceremony held in the Great Hall of King’s College London on Tuesday.

Prince Michael himself was last seen in a wheelchair. Although, during the event, he presented the £10,000 Runciman Award to Julian Hoffman for his acclaimed work Lifelines: Searching for Home in the Mountains of Greece.

Moreover, the King would be reassured to know that things are looking better for the Kents.

The news also comes after NAO report revealed that Charles has been paying the rent for Kents for living at Kensington Palace.