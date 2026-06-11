Prince William makes urgent appeal to prevent crisis before it's too late

Prince William urged the tech giants to utilise AI for the betterment of society in a meaningful panel discussion.

The Prince of Wales, who is working to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated with his project Homewards, made an appearance at London Tech Week to make an urgent appeal.

A project 'Data Lab' was launched on Wednesday, aiming to let private sector-based tech firms partner with charitable organisations to prevent homelessness.

During a conversation at the event, William said, "Many of your customers, your clients, will be using data through banking apps, through their phones.

"I’m not sure you realise how much that data can be used to predict and see problems with potential homelessness before they actually arise, so that’s why I think today is so important that we get that conversation started."

The future King said that homelessness is not inevitable, but it is entirely preventable, and with the tech world playing their role, it will be more helpful.