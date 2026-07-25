Zendaya sends 'Spider-Man' fans in frenzy over MJ's fate ahead of new movie

Zendaya has Spider-Man fans on the edges of their seats before Brand New Day comes out, as they believe her press tour might be hinting at the fate of her character, MJ.

The 29-year-old has been wearing black outfits throughout all the promotional events, and fans on social media began linking it to Millie Bobby Brown's strategy to wear black throughout the promo for Stranger Things because she was admittedly "mourning" her character who died this season.

Since historically, either of Peter Parker or Spider-Man's close ones die each movie, fans are now caught in the anxiety about if Mary Jane might be killed off this movie.

Reacting to the theory, fans quickly flocked to the comments and wrote, "I'M SO SCARED," while another argued, "i’m choosing to believe that she’s wearing black for a venom hint. just coz i really don’t think it would make sense to kill her off."

Another chimed in, "STOP IT BLACK QUEENS WEAR BLACK THATS ALL THERE IS TO IT," and "NOOOOOOO DON'T DO THIS TO ME," cried another.

More added, "then she wore white in China and that’s the traditional color of mourning there," and "i highkey can’t handle them killing zendaya omg."

Another agreed, "AND SHE WORE WHITE IN CHINA WHERE WHITE IS FOR FUNERALS NOOOOOO," and "Ohhh MJ dies yes! It’s obvious cuz Spider-Man is looking at her on the poster and the person who who he is looking at dies every time," wrote one.