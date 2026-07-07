King Charles turns deaf ear to Prince Harry cry with cool change: Watch

King Charles did not let Prince Harry ‘spoil’ his day-to-day program, and the latest video is proof of it.

For the past couple of weeks, the Duke of Sussex and his UK arrival plan alongside his family have been dominating the headlines.

At first, it was said that he would make a return with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the hope of reuniting with King Charles and letting his kids know about their roots.

But then security concerns spoiled the idea. However, the monarch offered Harry a royal stay, safe for him and his little ones.

The former working royal’s spokesperson claimed Harry accepted the proposal, but at the last minute, Buckingham Palace withdrew the offer.

Royal sources claimed that the Duke missed the deadline, and initially, he ignored his father’s help.

Now, as soon as Harry touched down on UK soil, the Palace released details about the King’s visit to the Tank Museum in Dorset.

During the engagement, the King presented medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in front of their families.

However, the highlight of his visit was his ride in a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank.

The Tank Museum's official Instagram page dropped a new video, showcasing King Charles in a giant ride.

They captioned the post, “You may be cool... but you'll never be King Charles III riding in a Challenger 2 tank cool.”