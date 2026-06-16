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Niall Horan looks back on exciting week in new photo dump

One Direction famed singer Niall Horan gives a recap of his busy week amid 'Dinner Party' buzz
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Niall Horan looks back on exciting week in new photo dump
Niall Horan looks back on exciting week in new photo dump

Niall Horan looks back fondly on his action-packed and eventful week.

On Monday, June 15, the One Direction famed singer offered his fans a recap of his recent adventures across TV, music and fan gatherings.

“What a week!!!” he captioned the series of photos and videos, featuring the highlight from his busy days.

The cover photo showed the Irish musician holding a number one award while on a rooftop in New York City promoting the album.

He released his fourth studio album, Dinner Party, on June 5, which debuted at number one on the UK Official Albums Chart.

The X Factor alum also included some glimpse from his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During the June 10, episode he sat down for an interview to promote his newly released album, played a game called Chip and Tell, and performed his track Tastes So Good live.

The former boy band star also shared a clip of himself performing on the Citi Concert Series on the TODAY show plaza.

The live rendition took place on June 12, where he sang new song Monochromatic during the set.

Moreover the carousel also consisted of Niall’s selfie with a bunch of fans, taken during the Dinner Party promotional event in New York City on June 15.

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