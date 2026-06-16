Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo head for divorce three years after renewing vows

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are calling it quits three years after renewing their wedding vows.

The Save Me singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce despite crediting his partner of more than a decade for changing his life in an emotional tribute during the 2026 Grammys.

Reportedly, the 41-year-old country star applied for the dissolution of their marriage in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18.

The filing came as a shocking turn for the couple’s admirers as they frequently shared their relationship publicly and recently celebrated one another on one of music's biggest stages.

Notably, at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, the Son of a Sinner singer and his now-estranged wife Bunnie, whose real is Alisa DeFord, were packed on the PDA throughout the evening.

According to People, they even shared kisses while posing together on the red carpet.

After the rapper and songwriter won Best Contemporary Country Album, he emotionally thanked his wife during his speech.

"I want to thank my beautiful wife," he said. "I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

The couple's relationship began more than 10 years ago after they met at one of Jelly Roll's concerts at Las Vegas' Country Saloon in 2015.