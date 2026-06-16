Meghan Markle 'reacts' to Prince Harry NBA snub: 'Seating is image'

Meghan Markle made her feelings clear over a "humiliation" faced by Prince Harry at a recent celebrity-filled event.

The Duke of Sussex left fans in surprise with his appearance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals. However, unlike other times, where he received royal protocol, Harry was seen sitting behind Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller and other Hollywood actors.

Harry, not being in the front row, did not sit well with the Duchess.

According to Rob Shutter, an insider claimed, "Meghan notices everything when it comes to image. To her, seating is status. It's not just about watching a game — it's about who sees you watching the game."

The former Suits actress "believes" that if Prince William and Princess Kate were in the crowd, they would have been offered front-row treatment.

Meghan sees seating arrangement as a reflection of status and a chance to showcase the power, In Touch reported.

The insider claimed Meghan viewed the seating plan as a reflection of status, particularly when other high-profile figures were positioned courtside, reports In Touch.

"Meghan believes Harry is one of the most recognisable men in the world. When he's sitting behind celebrities instead of beside them, she sees it as a message," the source said.

But Harry has a a completely different view on this debate.

He sees basketball as a game he enjoys. He "barely gave the seating a second thought."

"That's the difference between them. He sees a basketball game. Meghan sees a brand," the report shared.