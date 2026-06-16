Victoria Beckham wants her own spotlight as David collects major honours

David Beckham collecting a Hollywood star should have been a pure family celebration moment.

Instead, insiders say it’s quietly shinning a light on a very different story behind “Brand Beckham.”

As the former England captain was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Tom Cruise stepping in for a star-studded speech, Victoria Beckham was right there by his side – smiling for the cameras.

But according to those close to the couple, things off-camera are getting a little more complicated.

“There is jealousy there - Victoria feels like David could get recognition for boiling an egg, whereas she feels like she works round the clock,’ a source said. ‘It's been a running joke, which is now really starting to grate on her.”

The insider adds that Victoria feels the balance of credit is not quite equal anymore. “David does all the fancy footwork, but Victoria is the one actually doing all the graft.”

“After all, without Victoria, there would be no Brand Beckham.”

David’s recent star adds to a growing list of global honours, including his knighthood and booming business empire, which now reportedly pushes the couple’s combined wealth past £1 billion.

Meanwhile, his media projects and Inter Miami success continue to keep him firmly in the global spotlight.

Victoria, though, has craved her own lane in fashion and beauty, with her brand expanding into the US. Still, insiders say she wants more recognition for her work beyond being half of a power couple.

“Victoria does feel that David does get all the love. The red carpet is rolled out for him wherever they go, and it's made her realise it's still very much a man's world,’ the source said.

“She works from 3am until 1am in the morning - she is a total workaholic - so believes a pat on the back would be lovely.”

Despite already receiving an OBE, insiders say she would not mind another solo moment in the spotlight. As one sources puts it: “She’s grateful for everything she has… but to have another moment of recognition for her work would be nice.”

Behind the glam, the message is simple: even in Brand Beckham, someone still wants their own spotlight.