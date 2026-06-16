Princess Anne drags entire family to royal proceedings in multicoloured outfit

Princess Anne’s branch of the royal family turned out in full force on the opening day of Royal Ascoton Tuesday, adding colour, tradition, and plenty of star power to the Berkshire racecourse.

The Princess Royal led the style stakes in her own distinctive way, wearing a multicoloured striped dress featuring mint green, purple, orange, bright blue and other vivid tones.

She completed the bold look with a mint green hat trimmed with red feathers, blue gloves, and elegant pearl accessories including drop earrings and a classic necklace.

A gold horse brooch, a familiar favourite often seen at equestrian events was also pinned proudly to her outfit alongside her Ascot name badge, a reminder that even royalty follows racecourse tradition.

Anne took part in the Royal Procession carriage alongside her son Peter Phillips and his new wife Harriet Sperling, with Queen Camilla’s nephew Ben Elliot also joining them.

After the ceremonial arrival, attention shifted to the racing as the royals took their seats to watch the day’s action.

The Princess Royal was later seen alongside Charles Wellesley, the 9th Duke of Wellington and a long-time friend of King and Queen Camilla.