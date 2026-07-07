Prince Harry rep breaks silence on his well-being ahead of court verdict

Prince Harry began his solo UK trip with a surprise appearance at an event supporting his long-term friend in London.

On July 6, the Duke of Sussex was photographed with Misan Harriman at the premiere of his documentary, Shoot the People.

The duo was beaming with joy in the first photo of Harry after the controversial royal accommodations row.

Now, Harry’s spokesperson revealed the Duke’s true feelings upon once again returning to his homeland alone.

As per People, “He was at last night’s premiere to support his good friend Misan and his brilliant new film Shoot the People.“

His rep shared that Harry was in “good form” last night despite the security concerns.

“He’s really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week’s engagements,” the source shared.

Prince Harry is set to perform a series of engagements to support some of the charitable work and participate in events promoting the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Notably, this update comes hours before the court verdict in his case against a famed British tabloid.