 
Geo News

Prince Harry rep breaks silence on his well-being ahead of court verdict

Duke of Sussex’s true feelings revealed after he was forced to leave Archie, Lilibet in US

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 07, 2026

Prince Harry rep breaks silence on his well-being ahead of court verdict
Prince Harry rep breaks silence on his well-being ahead of court verdict

Prince Harry began his solo UK trip with a surprise appearance at an event supporting his long-term friend in London.

On July 6, the Duke of Sussex was photographed with Misan Harriman at the premiere of his documentary, Shoot the People.

The duo was beaming with joy in the first photo of Harry after the controversial royal accommodations row.

Now, Harry’s spokesperson revealed the Duke’s true feelings upon once again returning to his homeland alone.

As per People, “He was at last night’s premiere to support his good friend Misan and his brilliant new film Shoot the People.“

His rep shared that Harry was in “good form” last night despite the security concerns.

“He’s really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week’s engagements,” the source shared.

Prince Harry is set to perform a series of engagements to support some of the charitable work and participate in events promoting the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Notably, this update comes hours before the court verdict in his case against a famed British tabloid.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince Harry puts brave face for first appearance in UK after royal row
Prince Harry puts brave face for first appearance in UK after royal row
King Charles loses cool after Prince Harry ‘disrespect'
King Charles loses cool after Prince Harry ‘disrespect'
Prince William, Princess Kate make wise decision for Taylor Swift happiness
Prince William, Princess Kate make wise decision for Taylor Swift happiness
King Charles ‘holds talks' with Prince William over Harry ordeal
King Charles ‘holds talks' with Prince William over Harry ordeal
Princess Diana's pal sends warning to Prince Harry about Archie, Lilibet
Princess Diana's pal sends warning to Prince Harry about Archie, Lilibet
Princess Kate reveals first friendship bracelet made by Charlotte
Princess Kate reveals first friendship bracelet made by Charlotte
Princess Anne joins a golden milestone supporting communities across Wiltshire
Princess Anne joins a golden milestone supporting communities across Wiltshire
Prince Harry finally returns to UK without Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry finally returns to UK without Meghan, Archie, Lilibet