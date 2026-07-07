King Charles ‘holds talks’ with Prince William over Harry ordeal

The reconciliation that was ongoing between King Charles and Prince William seemed to have gone awry as the drama over royal accommodation shattered months of talks within minutes.

Charles had initially extended an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace but Harry had allegedly not responded in time. Meanwhile, Harry’s team insists that the Palace withdrew the offer last-minute as a court verdict on the libel case filed by the Duke of Sussex against DailyMail was to be announced on Tuesday.

The monarch was reportedly looking forward to the reunion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He had even called a “rare” family meeting in Scotland to discuss a possible family reunion. Sources have now revealed details of the discussion, which somehow put immense pressure on Prince William.

“William feels torn, as this is something his father wants,” an insider told Woman’s Day. “Charles wouldn’t want to force it, but he has made it very clear to William that this is one of his final wishes.”

Charles “expects the same level of grace and leadership from the future king that he’s showing when it comes to the situation with Harry.”

The source added, “William knows he can’t say no to his father, so it’s likely he’d agree to a very brief meeting – 30 minutes max – with Harry, mostly out of respect for Charles.”

However, following the drama that unfolded on Monday, it is unlikely that William's meeting with Harry will be taking place any time soon.

While the Harry and William reunion is a mammoth task to accomplish for now, the King’s reunion with his grandchildren has also been thrown in doubt, unclear when – or if – it will happen again.