Prince Harry’s desperate olive branch to Prince William unveiled

Prince Harry and Prince William may not be on speaking terms since over three years, but the Duke of Sussex is hoping that his olive branch could offer some hope for the future.

Harry kicked off his UK visit on Monday night after attending a film premiere to support his friend Misan Harriman in London. It came after the drama over royal accommodation unfolded where Harry’s camp and Buckingham Palace statements indicated a reignited rift.

According to a Woman’s Day report, Harry is willing to see his brother, if only William would show some sympathy his way.

“Harry’s had every intention of meeting with his brother – he knows William is the real blockade in repairing his relationship with the royals,” an insider revealed.

“Harry wanted to be the ‘bigger guy’ and initiate peace talks about everything that’s gone down. He believes if they can get to a point of basic civility, it will open so many doors – and make their father happy,” the source explained.

Meanwhile William has been “resistant to any interaction with Harry for the simple fact that he doesn’t trust him”.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly kept his schedule busy for the duration of Harry’s visit so that there is no window left to even entertain the thought.

“There’s very little Harry can say that could make up for the insults and upsets he and Meghan have caused – not just to William but to Kate, too.”