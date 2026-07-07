King Charles loses cool after Prince Harry ‘disrespect’

Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, paid the hefty price for his actions, which left King Charles furious.

The Duke of Sussex has already arrived in the UK, but without Meghan Markle and the little Sussexes, after releasing a fiery statement.

According to Harry’s spokesperson, the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace was ‘withdrawn’ at the last minute as the Duke missed the deadline.

"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason.

“Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment,” the message from Harry’s side shared.

The former working royal created chaos for his cancer-stricken with the delayed response to his offer and the back-and-forth change of plans.

Charles was reportedly looking forward to meeting his grandchildren, who live across the pond.

The Daily Mail claimed that the King’s “patience snapped” after Harry’s accommodation drama.

The "constant to-ing and fro-ing" has seemingly left the monarch’s patience “worn extremely out.”

The whole Prince Harry and his family's UK return talks caused "disruption and disrespect" to his staff.