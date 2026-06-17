Prince William under fire for Princesses after public Beatrice kiss

Prince William has been accused of hypocricy over targeting his cousins despite his public kiss with Princess Beatrice amid family turmoil.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, once two of the most beloved members of the younger generation of royals, have grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons over the past week.

Andrew and ferguson's daughters are being dubbed ‘a rot at the heart’ of the monarchy after the former prince and his ex-wife's scandals came to light.

The sisters are allegedly being forced to flee their royal residences. Prince William is being accused of driving force behind their potential downfall despit his pblic display of affection at a royal event.

The latest damning reports come after it was revealed how the sisters have been living rent free for over 20 years in their royal residences, but their alleged ‘freeloading’ appears to have now opened up a new debate over the pampered princesses' place within royal fold – if indeed there is one.

Now, while their mother Sarah Ferguson is still hiding from the furore surrounding her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the Austrian mountains, we’re told that hasn’t stopped the former Duchess of York from ‘raging’ over the calls for her daughters to all but flee their royal residences and is placing the blame with one royal in particular – Prince William.

An insider claims, "Sarah is raging about the way this has all unfolded and she blames William for poisoning the King against her girls. She says there’s been a very deliberate effort to turn the tide against Eugenie and Beatrice and she believes William has been the driving force."

The insider went on: "As far as she's concerned, they've become convenient scapegoats in William’s obsession with slimming down the monarchy."

However, last weekend, the royals appear to have put most of their alleged acrimony aside to celebrate the wedding of Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in the picturesque Cotswolds.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, who alongside William attended the idyllic ceremony, which took place in a quintessential village church.

Joined by their husbands, the sisters were seen being greeted by William, with the Prince appearing to lean over and kiss Beatrice on the cheek.

The nuptials mark the first time the sisters have rejoined the royal fold so publicly since Christmas and following the arrest of Andrew under suspicion of misconduct in public office in February.

‘The wedding was a nice gesture, but in her eyes it doesn't cancel out this cruel effort that’s underway to sideline them. Sarah thinks it deeply unfair that William seems to have zeroed in on them.’

The York sisters reportedly believe that their fate is in William’s hands and they do not want to get in William’s bad books any further. They know it’s not looking good but they haven’t given up hope.

Even ignoring their paretnts, particularly Ferguson, who's being speculated of making things worse by coming at the future monarch with guns blazing.