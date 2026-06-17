Meghan Markle breaks silence as 'bankruptcy' report causes tension

Meghan Markle breaks silence as ‘bankruptcy’ news creates tension in Montecito

Meghan Markle issued a bold statement after 'bankruptcy' claims grew fears among Sussexes fans.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in 2025 after she returned to television screens with the Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Archie and Lilibet's mother has been passionately sharing content on social media to promote her brand. But recent reports said that a major dip has been observed in As Ever's website.

It was alleged that it was also linked to Meghan's popularity drop in the US, and if the same condition remains, it will be difficult for As Ever to sustain in the fast-moving market.

To address the shocking claims, Meghan's spokesperson told Daily Express that any such news is "entirely false and based on speculation."

An insider from the Duchess of Sussex's camp further said, "Recent claims suggesting that As Ever is facing financial difficulties or bankruptcy are entirely false and based on speculation rather than fact.

"As Ever continues to grow as an independent business, supported by a strong customer community and an exciting pipeline of future products. As with any growing brand, we make decisions based on long-term planning and customer demand, not tabloid conjecture.

"The continued appetite for As ever products speaks for itself, and we remain focused on what matters most: delivering quality products and building a brand that our customers love."