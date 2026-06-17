King Charles delivers upsetting news to Prince Harry weeks before ‘meeting’

Prince Harry will be returning to UK for the ‘one year to go’ Invictus Games event which had sparked speculation about a possible reunion with King Charles.

The father and son last met in September at Clarence House for some tea as Harry was in town to take on a number of engagements for his charities. The Palace and the Duke of Sussex had released similar statements confirming the meeting, which was dubbed as the reconciliation taking place in the “right direction”.

However, things haven’t been as smooth sailing as expected but reports have insisted that Charles’s top aide has been dedicated to make peace between Prince William and Harry for the monarch’s sake.

Montecito and Palace are understood to be in communication but the latest turn of events have given Harry an upsetting blow. Sources revealed to Heat magazine that there is no meeting taking place in the summer.

“After all these months of discussing this visit as though it was guaranteed to be happening, the conversation has now drastically shifted and Harry is now getting the run around,” the insider stated.

The King’s aides are “refusing to nail down a date or send his schedule, they keep making excuses” and Charles is “backing them up so there isn’t much for Harry to say”.

Harry is understood to be upset considers it a “total nightmare”. He “devoted so much time and energy to building a bridge with his father and now it’s all looking like it might have been for naught”.

Despite the setback, he is still “clinging” onto hope especially for his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A part of him finds that the “men in grey suits” are behind the monarch’s cold shoulder, but insiders insist that Charles has “an exceptionally busy summer ahead”.