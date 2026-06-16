Mike Tindall shares first photo after Ascot staff stops Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's son-in-law, has shared his first post after his wife Zara was refused entry by Ascot staff in embarrassing blunder.

King Charles' neice was awkwardly referred to the ticket gates, before the blunder was quickly resolved.

However, the former rugby player appeared to shun the moment as he turned to his official Instagram Story to sahre a stunning photo of himself along with his wife from the event.

In photo, the couple look as loved-up as ever, apparently turning a deaf ear to the security blunder.

The couple put on a stylish display at the event, with Zara wearing a beautiful purple/pink dress with a matching headpiece and heels.

Her husband Mike, beaming by her side, wore a matching tie.

The unexpected situation occured when Zara was politely redirected towards the ticket office after attempting to gain entry through the owners' entrance without a pass.

The 45-year-old did not get angry as she graciously accepted the instruction from the staff member, and headed for the ticket gates.

However, a fellow security personnel rushed over to inform the guard that Princess Anne's daughter was indeed permitted entry. The brief mix-up was fresolved within moments.