Queen Camilla quickly steps in as King accidently admits secret turmoil

King Charles appeared to have lost his cool during a major public event as he seemed to have been facing some trouble, which could possibly hint at Prince Harry.

The King was joined by his wife Queen Camilla for the procession in central London during Trooping the Colour, where he seemed to have admitted about a secret meeting and the trouble he has been facing, according to a lip reader.

As the procession passed, cameras picked up on the intense discussion Charles and Camilla were having.

“I’m in a right mess, (mumbles) it's a mess,” he allegedly said, seemingly referring to an upcoming meeting, Express UK reported.

Lip-reading specialist Nicola Hickling then pointed out that Camilla stepped in to placate the situation.

“Oh, don’t worry,” Camilla seemed to have said to her husband. “We shall wait and see them on Monday; it must be done.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, he asked his wife to stand up as she was sitting on his coat.

“Could you get up? It’s trapped, I need to pull it out so I am comfortable,” the King had said, after which Camilla got up to adjust.

Another moment captured Charles saying, “Come on, let’s wave.”

It is unclear what the meeting could have been about, however, there are sweeping rumours about a possible reconcilation plan for Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK next month.

Reports have claimed that a key royal aide is dedicated to a mission to bring Harry and Prince William in a room together. The Prince of Wales does not appear keen on that plan.

Monday could also be a reference to seeing William and Kate again for Garter service.