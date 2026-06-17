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Sarah Ferguson welcomes Princess Anne's olive branch amid woes

Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson's reaction to friendly gesture from hard-working Princess Anne laid bare

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 17, 2026

    Sarah Ferguson welcomes Princess Annes olive branch amid woes
    Sarah Ferguson welcomes Princess Anne's olive branch amid woes

    Sarah Ferguson may have several grievances with senior royals after her and Prince Andrew's downfall and exit from Royal Lodge, but she appears to welcome a friendly gesture from hard-working Princess Anne.

    A source close to the former Duchess  revealed: "We’re told Sarah had seen the invitation as a ‘nice gesture’ – potentially one prompted by their aunt Anne, who is reportedly against Beatrice and Eugenie’s harsh treatment."

    Theinsider went on to explain Fergie's pleasure to see her daughters happy while mingling with their royal cousins and relatives at Peter Phillips'wedding to NHS nurse and former village resident Harriet Sperling.

    However, they claimed: "In Sarah’s eyes, this small olive branch doesn’t change the ‘cruel’ campaign she believes is being waged against her daughters behind palace walls."

    The insider says, ‘Even though the girls got their invitation to the wedding at the weekend and were included in all the festivities, Sarah says that doesn’t change the bigger picture.

    Ferguson's concern does not seem to end until Beatrice and Eugenie treatment changes.

    "The wedding was a nice gesture, but in her eyes it doesn't cancel out this cruel effort that’s underway to sideline them," they continued.

    Fergie, 66, who's been forced into exile after her connection to convicted paedofile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, thinks "it's deeply unfair that Williame seems to have zeroed in on them."

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