Prince George receives heartfelt gesture from uncle Harry after Eton news

Prince Harry is understood to have best wishes for Prince George as he is set to begin a new chapter in his royal life.

The Duke of Sussex has not shied away from expressing adoration for his niece and nephew when he was still living with the royals. He had shared how he wanted to introduce the Invictus Games to George one day. Moreover, he even mentioned his desire to be a “fun uncle” in his book Spare, following his exit.

Hence, there would be a part of Harry wanting to join the big celebration after Kensington Palace confirmed that George would be attending his and William’s alma mater: Eton College.

Even though there is no official statement from the Sussex camp, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared how Harry would be really feeling about his eldest nephew news.

“I think it will bring back mixed memories,” the expert told Daily Express, noting that Harry’s time wasn’t as pleasant as William’s at Eton.

However, for George, the Duke would have made a nice gesture had they maintained a relationship over the years.

“He is fond of the children, although the family rift has not enabled him to know his nephews and nieces, Richard said. “I am sure he will wish George well and may have some regrets if his own thinking back. It was a tough time for him.”

Harry had written in his memoir Spare that William instructed him to pretend that they didn’t know each other at school. Moreover, the royal expert pointed out that Eton uniform also reminded Harry of his mother Princess Diana’s funeral.

However, it was also Eton that provided him the “groundwork for his army career”. And even though Harry cannot be there with his nephew, he can still wish him the best from afar.