Prince William and Princess Kate made a wise decision to prepare Prince George for his future role while also protecting his privacy against AI threats.

On June 16, Kensington Palace announced that the second-in-line to the throne is set to attend Eton just like his father and uncle, Prince Harry.

Now, a royal expert discussed a few key reasons behind William and Catherine's wise decision.

In conversation with GB, Richard Fitzwilliams shared that Eton has prepared several notable world leaders, has top-class security perfect for high-profile figures who are often at risk, and has a strict phone policy protecting individuals' privacy.

Moreover, the college is also quite near the Waleses' former home, Forest Lodge.

He said, "There will be those who see it as elitist, which it is, and this makes it perfect in the way it prepares pupils for leadership, having educated twenty prime ministers."

Richard added, "He is our future King and must be as well prepared as possible."

"Also, their policy on smartphones appeals to the strict rules of privacy, which he needs," the royal commentator. This comment is quite important, as the Wales family has already become a target of online dangers.

The edited photos of George, Charlotte and Louis often scared the fans, so William and Kate's move for their firstborn was highly protective.