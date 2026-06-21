Meghan Markle shares first message about ‘invitation' amid UK return news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could finally be bringing their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to UK soil in an unexpected set to circumstances.

While the Palace and the Sussex Office did not issue a direct statement on the expected visit, there is a palpable buzz not only at the royal Palace but also in Montecito.

Amid the reports, the As Ever founder shared her first message about what the summer would entail, as she sent a special newsletter about an “impromptu gathering” and a table that “seems to grow”.

It could be a possible sign that the Sussexes are actually following through with the plan.

“Summer invitations have a way of arriving all at once. A backyard dinner. An impromptu gathering on the patio. A table that seems to grow as more friends arrive,” Meghan wrote in her newsletter.

“For your next soirée, bring a bottle of our 2024 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc to open and enjoy together. Bright, refreshing, and made for lingering conversations.”

The message continued to suggest a “thoughtful gift” for the hostess noting a special selection from As Ever favourites which pair “beautifully with the season”.

“A simple gesture, and a small way to say thank you,” it concluded.

The messsage also seems to have followed soon after Palace sources claimed that King Charles has offered a royal accomodation for the Sussexes in the UK for their five-day visit.

Another report by The Sun indicated that there is an “agreement” in place for Archie and Lilibet to meet their grandfather.