King Charles swallows bitter pill for Prince Harry despite hurtful move

King Charles seems to have taken a decisive step to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the sake the children if and when they arrive to the UK.

The much-anticipated visit is expected to be the first time in four years that the Sussexes would be coming back as a family amid the ongoing family feud.

Even though there are still grievances between the royals and the Sussexes, the King has made a tough choice for the future of the family. Royal experts have dubbed this as a noble act on the King’s part as he is still “heartbroken” about everything that his younger son has said.

During a discussion between experts, GB News panellist Alice pointed out that that Harry has always made security an issue and he had stressed how the children are never coming to the UK unless the issue sorted.

There is yet to be a decision made by the UK Home Office regarding the tax-payer funded security to be provided to Harry and his family on arrival.

Alice argued that Harry doesn’t deserve it because he has “insulted our country, he’s called us racist, he’s abandoned his constitutional job”. Although she did acknowledge that Harry holds some popularity given his “residual affection” in the country.

Meanwhile, Commentator Scarlett MccGwire said that it’s “absolutely clear that King Charles is heartbroken about what's happened and that Harry, you know, is the children who go, they have the tantrum, they go off, and he wants him back”.

She noted that it’s great that Harry is coming back but the issue remains as Harry “often makes things difficult for himself”.

It remains to be seen if the reunion will take place next month.