King Charles announces historic change for reign after public uproar

King Charles has taken an unprecedented step for the reign following the public uproar about the privileges non-royal working members enjoy.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Charles III will be the first monarch to reveal his personal tax bill to the public as part of the Royal Family’s annual finance report, which is due in a few days.

The report will not only include the profits from Duchy of Lancaster but also Balmoral and Sandringham – a major step to “modernise and evolve” the reign.

“While this is the first time a monarch has shared this personal tax information, you may recall it was similarly released by His Majesty when he was Prince of Wales,” a spokesperson from the Palace said.

“The decision to do so as sovereign has come at the express wish of the King himself, as part of the adaptations carried across since accession.”

They further hoped that the new information will “encourage wider understanding of our accountability”.

Moreover, this is expected to be an annual occurrence for the King.

The step comes after the massive public backlash that came when it was revealed that non-working royal members had been enjoying royal perks such as “rent-free” grace-and-favour homes.

This included Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who have careers of their own and have other property where they live. The scrutiny had followed after the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was still living in the Windsor property despite his shameful scandals.