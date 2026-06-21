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Prince William gets special birthday tribute as he turns 44

Future King William receives heartfelt message on special milestone

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 21, 2026

Prince William gets special birthday tribute as Palace celebrates
Prince William gets special birthday tribute as Palace celebrates

Prince William received special birthday greetings as he turned 44 today, July 21.

The official Instagram page of the Welsh Guards shared photos of the future King fulfilling his duties as Colonel of the Regiment, along with special moments with his family.

The statement reads, "Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness.

"Today, the officers, soldiers, veterans and families of the Welsh Guards send our very best wishes to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on his birthday.

"As Colonel of the Regiment, The Prince of Wales maintains a close and valued relationship with the Welsh Guards, taking a genuine interest in the people who serve beneath the leek. Whether meeting Guardsmen on operations, during training, on ceremonial duties or alongside our veterans, his support for the Regiment has always been greatly appreciated."

The Welsh Guards team said that they are proud of the bond they share with the Prince of Wales. 

They expressed gratitude towards William for his continued support of the Regiment on behalf of the entire Welsh Guards family.

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