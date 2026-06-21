Sarah Ferguson, Andrew ‘secretly scheming’ exit amid new security risk

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are quickly running out of options as King Charles takes strong action amid the ongoing investigation in of the Epstein case.

The King had already vowed to cooperate with the forces that are pursuing the probe even if it meant involving Buckingham Palace. As Charles is now shifting his focus on the monarchy, the shamed ex-couple are forced to come together to secure the last vestiges of their future.

According to royal author, Nigel Cawthrone, at this point in time, Andrew and Fergie are backed up as the world turns against the two of them. He believes they are secretly planning to reunite in Dubai as Briton becomes unsafe for them.

The former Duke and Duchess of York lived together at Royal Lodge for years despite being divorced. Fergie doesn’t have a permanent place to stay.

Moreover, after his stalker incident last month, he is urging for more security. The author told Sunday Express that he would not put it past Andrew to flee the country even if he is under investigation.

Nigel insisted that the two share an "extraordinary" relationship and it is unlikely that Andrew would abandon her now, especially when he may need her too at this time.

He said that Andrew is “utterly miserable” at his new home in Sandringham and Fergie is “commercially speaking, a busted flush and going broke”.

“The fact that neither of them are covered any longer by the high-level security afforded to members of the Royal Family is another reason they have concluded they may no longer be safe in Britain.”

He explained that it would make “tremendous sense” for Andrew and Fergie to “live out the rest of their days” in the UAE, “not only with the kind of security they could never be able to afford themselves but also in the style to which they were once both accustomed.”