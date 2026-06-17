Andrew reduced to tears as Beatrice, Eugenie face 'burden' of his actions

Andrew makes emotional admission on Beatrice, Eugenie 'burden'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's problems have not let Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor live in peace.

Since his royal fallout, the former Duke of York has been living a life in exile in Marsh Farm, Norfolk.

In a reported admission to his aide, Andrew broke down as his family, especially Beatrice and Eugenie, had been paying the price of his alleged crimes.

Andrew Lownie, in the updated version of his bombshell book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, quoted the former Prince's misery which he narrated to his staff member.

As per the royal author, Andrew said, "It’s been very hard to deal with. The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them.

"For that, I’m sorry beyond words, and unfortunately, will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life."

King Charles' brother reportedly said that Epstein files revelations have turned his world upside down and left him in complete isolation.

"I need to establish new routines and networks. Perhaps I’ll end up doing it somewhere else," the insider further shared.

However, the 'disgraced' member of the firm once again claimed to be innocent and "believes" that one day the truth will come out.

This comes after Beatrice and Eugenie were not where to be seen on the first day of Royal Ascot, a possible snub from the royals to the princesses.