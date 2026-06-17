Prince Harry brings Archie, Lilibet to UK as date of arrival 'revealed'

Prince Harry is set to fulfil his cancer-stricken father King Charles ' long-awaited wish as the arrival dates of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the United Kingdom have been revealed.

It has been speculated for the past few weeks that the Duke of Sussex will take part in One Year To Go Invictus Games events in Birmingham.

Now, royal expert Bronte Coy claimed that the Sussexes are planning to visit the UK as a family.

According to News.com.au, Harry will bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to his homeland in mid-July.

As per the source, "It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first."

Harry has waited for years to introduce his kids to the royal roots.

"He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent," an insider shared.

However, no official announcement has been made by Harry and Meghan's team as of now.

Since stepping back from his active working royal roles, the Duke of Sussex has made several visits to the UK for his philanthropic works and a few key royal events.

But Meghan and the children stayed back in Montecito. Fans, who always wish to see a family reunion, sparked excitement over the possible meeting of Archie and Lilibet with their grandfather.