King Charles butler ‘reacts’ after Harry, Meghan bombshell UK decision

There have been speculations running wild since months about a possible reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren as Prince Harry was set to return to UK next month.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending the ‘one year to go’ event for the Invictus Games as the sporting event will be held in Birmingham next year. Since security issues are still uncertain for the Sussexes, it wasn’t clear if Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would accompany them this time.

But royal correspondent at News.com.au Bronte Coy revealed that Prince Harry is planning to bring the whole family to the UK as he had been “feeling a disconnect”.

As the report emerged, King Charles’s former butler, Grant Harold, who still holds good ties with the Royal Household, revealed what the relationship between Harry and the royal family really looks like.

He insisted that life has changed a lot and it may not be possible to return things back to as they were. Grant used the example of Harry attending the Knicks game in San Antonio at the same time as Trooping the Colour in UK.

The former aide believes it was a “conscious decision” for Harry and he knew he would be photographed and talked about later.

“It’s like he wants everyone to know he’s having a great time in his new life. But if anything, it really just shows how much has changed in the last few years,” Grant explained to GB News.

“There is such a huge contrast between these two events; it couldn’t be more different. It really does symbolise just how much his life has changed.”

Even if the Sussexes were to meet with the King, it would likely be orchestrated in a way to avoid any more awkwardness. So far, Harry has only gotten two in-person meetings of less than an hour in the span of their estrangement of more than three years.

There are is no official confirmation from the Sussex camp, neither the Palace about a reunion yet.