Princess Charlotte ‘to attend' BTS Concert in London with Prince William

Princess Charlotte had been smiling the brightest when Kensington Palace shared a selfie that Taylor Swift had taken with the royals backstage of the Eras Tour concert in London.

Prince William had taken Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch the show in 2024 and the young princess has since proven multiple times that she is a big Swiftie. However, the Grammy-winning singer isn’t the only one dominating her playlist.

Charlotte also happens to be a big fan of K-pop, which included her obsession with the song Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters as revealed in one letter issued to a royal fan from Kensington Palace.

And as one of the hit K-pop bands BTS have made their return after a hiatus, Charlotte, who is an ARMY, is understood to excited to see them at a concert.

BTS are currently on their comeback tour following the release of their critically-acclaimed album Arirang, and will be playing in London for two nights: July 6 and 7.

Even though no official source from BTS nor Kensington Palace has confirmed the news, but according to AsianFeed, whispers are running wild that Prince William will once again be fulfilling Charlotte’s request to watch her favourite artists live once again.

It remains to be seen if the royals would be able to make an appearance next month.