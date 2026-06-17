King Charles, Queen Camilla's dream dies after shock defeat

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla's excitement suddenly comes to an end after major disappointment during their latest public outing.

The British monarch and Camilla witnessed heartbreaking moment at Royal Ascot.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were hoping their horse, Reaching High, would perform well in the Royal Ascot

The royal couple's hopes were crushed as their horse finished far behind the leaders in the race. They were upset as the two observed their thoroughbred's disappointing performance in the Ascot Stakes from the royal box.

The race was instead won by Kizlyar, a 25-1 outsider that defied the odds to cross the finish line first.

Thousands of spectators had gathered at the prestigious Berkshire racecourse to witness the action.

the king and Queen, who inherited the late Queen’s racing stable, have developed a genuine passion for the sport since taking on her horses.

The royal couple secured their maiden Ascot triumph in 2023 when Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes. Four additional royal horses remain entered for the remainder of the week's racing.

Princess Anne her son Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet were also present.

Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen's son, was also among the distinguished guests, along with Annabel Elliot, her sister, and Sir Ben Elliot.

Some of the best horses from Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia are expected to run this week and they will be watched by viewers in close to 200 countries.