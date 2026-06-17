 
Geo News

Palace releases urgent statement as Princess undergoes surgery

Royal family issues major update about ailing Princess' future

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 17, 2026

Palace releases urgent statement as Princess undergoes surgery

The royal family gave a major update following the Princess' crucial surgery in a fresh statement.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Palace confirmed that the Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has undergone lung transplant surgery.

The wife of Crown Prince Haakon was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and since then, she has been dealing with serious health problems.

According to Norway's royal family, "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has undergone a successful lung transplant at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo."

It has been revealed that so far, the medical team is satisfied with the transplant.

The Princesses will be in the hospital for several weeks to recover from their sensitive condition.

"The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess express their sincere gratitude for the many warm and kind messages they have received. This means a great deal to them at this challenging time," the statement further reads.

Prince William steps into new chapter as he moves closer to throne video
Prince William steps into new chapter as he moves closer to throne
King Charles greets Sophie and special guest ahead of 95th birthday video
King Charles greets Sophie and special guest ahead of 95th birthday
Princess Anne attends special event following King's birthday parade
Princess Anne attends special event following King's birthday parade
Princess Kate shows off grace, elegance after Meghan's announcement
Princess Kate shows off grace, elegance after Meghan's announcement
Royal family makes first statement after Archie, Lilibet exciting UK news
Royal family makes first statement after Archie, Lilibet exciting UK news
Kate Middleton's mother, sister-in-law turn heads on Ascot day 2
Kate Middleton's mother, sister-in-law turn heads on Ascot day 2
King Charles grandchildren back monarch's plans
King Charles grandchildren back monarch's plans
Princess Kate major update confirms Fergie's fears for Beatrice, Eugenie
Princess Kate major update confirms Fergie's fears for Beatrice, Eugenie