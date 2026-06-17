Palace releases urgent statement as Princess undergoes surgery

The royal family gave a major update following the Princess' crucial surgery in a fresh statement.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Palace confirmed that the Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has undergone lung transplant surgery.

The wife of Crown Prince Haakon was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and since then, she has been dealing with serious health problems.

According to Norway's royal family, "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has undergone a successful lung transplant at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo."

It has been revealed that so far, the medical team is satisfied with the transplant.

The Princesses will be in the hospital for several weeks to recover from their sensitive condition.

"The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess express their sincere gratitude for the many warm and kind messages they have received. This means a great deal to them at this challenging time," the statement further reads.