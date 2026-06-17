Princess Beatrice takes decisive step after King Charles brutal stance

Princess Beatrice had reportedly been more emotionally distraught than her sister Princess Eugenie when the Epstein files opened a can of worms for the York family that they might never be able to recover from.

Friends expressed concerns for her mental well-being especially since she was closer to her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. She also began facing problems in her marriage with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, especially when her two daughters are so young.

King Charles had firmly ousted his shamed brother along with Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from the royal fold, but Beatrice and Eugenie remained under the royal protection… or so it was believed.

The recently released audit report on royal residences by the NAO has caused a fresh wave of trouble for the princesses. It revealed that the King has been paying the rents of non-working royals, including Beatrice and Eugenie.

Even though it is not the taxpayer money, it does not reflect any good for the royals. Hence, Charles is considering sending eviction notices to his nieces in a shock turn of events.

However, according to Editor-At-Large, Mail On Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, Beatrice is no longer hiding away. It was believed that that the 37-year-old would opt for a less flashier outings but she was seen partying at St Tropez.

Beatrice went for the first day, which was a big all-day lunch, but she didn’t go on the second day even as Edoardo attended without her. This has got everyone feeling “quite surprised” because it is bound to raise a lot of questions about her marital life as well.

This could be an act of defiance against her circumstances that Beatrice is taking.